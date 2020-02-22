Home
NORMINGTON Yvonne (nee BonhÃ´te) Passed away peacefully on 19.2.2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of John (dec.), loving mother of Michael (dec.), Jules and Mark. Mother-in-law of Lyn and Felicity, and Granny of Sarah, Matthew and Remy. Great Granny of Sebastian (dec.). Youngest daughter of the late Ernest and Emily BonhÃ´te, and sister of Fanny, Philip, Marguerite, Helene and Noreen (all dec.) and Esme Prentis. Now home with her Heavenly Father. He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will quiet you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing. Zeph. 3:17 Funeral notice later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020
