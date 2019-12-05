|
GARDNER Yvonne Anne 13.12.1941 - 3.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at the LGH. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ainslie and Patrick Barry of Hertfordshire, UK. Michael and Lyn Gardner of Newnham. Eldest daughter of Theresa and Lindsay (Tex) Harris (both dec.). Loved and loving Grandma of Breanna and Cieran Barry of Hertfordshire, UK. Lauren and Zach Gardner of Newnham. Sincere thanks to Dr Chia and staff at the AMU Ward, LGH, for their care and compassion.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 5, 2019