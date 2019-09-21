Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
FERGUSON Wubrist Carolanne Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Miss Wubrist Carolanne Ferguson at the Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Goulburn Street, Georgetown on Thursday 26th September, 2019 commencing at 1pm. The interment to follow in the Georgetown Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Please wear something bright as Wubrist loved bright colours. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019
