William "Bill" Payne


1918 - 2020
William "Bill" Payne Notice
Payne

William (Bill) Henry

Deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to all in the Payne, Price, Harris and Krstic families. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 May, and will be deeply missed by all. An amazing life filled with love and happiness. An inspirational soul and life mentor. Know you were deeply loved by all, especially all your grand children and great grand children - Mark, Stuart, Nathan, Sule, Noah, Jamie, Oscar and Daisy xxx

Harris Funerals

03 6376 1153
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020
