|
|
JOHNSTON William John "Billy" 29.1.1939 - 19.10.2019 Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loved and loving father of Robert and Mandy, Susie and Trevor, Craig and Debbie. Loving grandfather of Jason and Bec, Daniel and Tameika, Jonathon and Kirsti, Leticia and Charlie, Celina and Will, Richard. Loving "Little Pop" of all his great grandchildren. He will be fishing forever . -- -- o -- -- Dad, Love you forever and will miss you. Love Rob and Mandy. -- -- o -- -- Dad, There is always a special bond between father and daughter, you have been my role model and friend. You have made me the strong person I am. I will miss you. Susie. -- -- o -- -- Dad, I had things that I needed to say. We ran out of time. Till we meet again. Craig and Debbie. -- -- o -- -- Passed away at NESM Hospital. Son of Cyril and Barbara Johnston (both dec.), brother and brother-in-law of David (dec.) and Verna (dec.), Vera (dec.) and Ron Mallett (dec.), Margaret and Merv (dec.) Worker, Lorna (dec.) and Ken (dec.) Hesselman, Rex (dec.) and Joy (dec.) Johnston, Alf (dec.) and Pam Johnston, Darrell (dec.) and Mary Johnston, Barbara Johnston and Michelle.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 21, 2019