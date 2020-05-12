|
PAYNE William Henry (Bill) 101 years old Born in Weldborough on 12.10.1918 and passed away peacefully at home in Launceston surrounded by family on 10.05.2020. Beloved husband of Lois for 74 years and devoted father of Paula, Sandra and Julie. Loved brother of Joyce (dec). Devoted grandfather and treasured great grandfather to Mark, Nok and Noah; Stuart and Caroline; Nathan, Victoria and James; Sule, Jordan, Oscar and Daisy. Much respected by Peter Krstic, Peter Price (dec), Robert Morris-Nunn and all of his nieces and nephews. Respected gentleman and friend of the North Eastern community where Bill and Lois farmed a property at Telita (Derby) for 62 years. Many thanks for the ongoing care of medical staff over the years. A fine man, missed by many. Days work done And now time to ride towards the sun. A MEMORIAL celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020