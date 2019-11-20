Home
William Bill (Dee) WYLDE-BROWNE


1946 - 2019
WYLDE-BROWNE William (Dee) Bill Born 8.6.1946 Brigsvale, NSW. Died 18.11.2019 at King Island. Bill died peacefully in his sleep at home. Loved son of Betty and William Wylde-Browne. Loved husband of Judith (dec). Devoted father of Daniel. Loved brother to Roberta (Upson), Hobart; Peter, Melbourne; Mary (Burgess), Burnie; and Tony, Hobart. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Peace, perfect peace. Funeral details later. In the care of King Island Funeral Services 0427 621 323
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
