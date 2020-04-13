Home
Wilfred Glenn GERKE


1929 - 2020
Wilfred Glenn GERKE Notice
Gerke Wilfred Glenn 3-4-1929 -11-4-2020 Loved son of Wilfred and Freda (both dec). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Doug and Barb, Meryl and Geoff Underhill (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Robin and Sandra, Noel and Yvonne, Kelly and Ros. Loving Pop of his 12 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Special second father to Ian Boyce. We have a lot of special memories that are ours to keep. Keep on trucking. Special thanks to James Scott Nursing Home. Private Funeral



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 13, 2020
