BADCOCK Wilbert Edward 3/10/1931 - 29/09/2019 Passed away peacefully at Kanangra Hostel in Deloraine on the 29th September 2019. Loved son of Edward Ernest Badcock and Rosalie Badcock (nee Walker). Your cheerful visits will be sadly missed by Julie and staff at Julie Byrne Legal. A special thank you to the staff at Kanangra Hostel for your love and care of Wilbert. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service for Wilbert at the Kanangra Hostel chapel on Tuesday 8th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 3, 2019