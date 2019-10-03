Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert BADOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Edward BADOCK


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Wilbert Edward BADOCK Notice
BADCOCK Wilbert Edward 3/10/1931 - 29/09/2019 Passed away peacefully at Kanangra Hostel in Deloraine on the 29th September 2019. Loved son of Edward Ernest Badcock and Rosalie Badcock (nee Walker). Your cheerful visits will be sadly missed by Julie and staff at Julie Byrne Legal. A special thank you to the staff at Kanangra Hostel for your love and care of Wilbert. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service for Wilbert at the Kanangra Hostel chapel on Tuesday 8th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.