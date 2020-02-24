Home
Wayne Maurice TATNELL

TATNELL Wayne Maurice Passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital on Friday 21st Feb, 2020, aged 76. Beloved father & father in law to Kerry & Ann; Michael & Teresa. Grandfather to Kristy & Rewi, Christina, Jake (dec), Corey, Samuel, Brianna, & Shanelle. Great grandfather to Elson, Hunter & Bentley. Beloved son to the late Winwood & Fay Tatnell. Loved brother & brother in law of Maree & Gary Austin, Peter & Ann. Beloved uncle & great uncle to his nieces & nephews.

Always loved,

never forgotten.

Funeral details later.



Published in The Examiner on Feb. 24, 2020
