TATNELL Wayne Maurice Passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital on Friday 21st Feb, 2020, aged 76. Beloved father & father in law to Kerry & Ann; Michael & Teresa. Grandfather to Kristy & Rewi, Christina, Jake (dec), Corey, Samuel, Brianna, & Shanelle. Great grandfather to Elson, Hunter & Bentley. Beloved son to the late Winwood & Fay Tatnell. Loved brother & brother in law of Maree & Gary Austin, Peter & Ann. Beloved uncle & great uncle to his nieces & nephews.
Always loved,
never forgotten.
Funeral details later.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 24, 2020