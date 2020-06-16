Home
Wallace Dudley OLIVER


1941 - 2020
Wallace Dudley OLIVER Notice
OLIVER Wallace Dudley Born 18 December 1941, died 13 June 2020. Son of the late Jack and Jessie Oliver. Beloved brother of the late Vonnie Reeves and Jan Stanton, Brother-in- law of Barry Reeves. Dearly loved father of Kyle and Juanita and grandfather of Jack Jones. Dearly loved and treasured partner of June for 37 years. Generous friend to Robin and Sharon, Damien and Sonya and the boys, Jonathan, Ross, Gavin and Jake. No more pain, gone fishing. Privately Cremated. A Celebration of Wally's life to be held at a later date



Published in The Examiner on June 16, 2020
