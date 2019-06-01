|
WILLIAMS Wade Michael 18.4.1998 - 23.5.2019
Forever 21
Beloved father of Tydis, Jay-Ceigh and Arlo-Randleigh.
Tragically taken too soon, forever missed and loved. We will never forget the way you lit up the room as soon as you walked in, you had a heart of gold and a gorgeous smile. Much loved son of Sheree and Danny Williams, much loved son of Grant Williams. Beloved brother of Nanie, James, Nat, Meeka, Ang, Kyle, Shay, Annie, IJ. Much loved by all his family and extended family.
P.S We're going to miss your pranks.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019