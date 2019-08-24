Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Vonda REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonda Mary (BLAZELY) REID


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Vonda Mary (BLAZELY) REID Notice
REID Vonda Mary (nee Blazely) 10.9.1944 - 15.8.219 Loving mother and mother in law of Mary and Nick, Philip and Melanie, Lyn and Brenden. Cherished Nan of Angus, Stuart, Bridget, Katie, Denni and Jasmine. The family of Vonda Reid would like to invite cherished friends to attend a casual gathering to remember her life - Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.30pm at Cosgrove Park Bowls Club, 25 Waveney Street South Launceston. To support Vonda's wishes, a donation to 'Tasmanian Land Conservancy' may be made at the gathering, in lieu of flowers.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vonda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.