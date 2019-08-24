|
REID Vonda Mary (nee Blazely) 10.9.1944 - 15.8.219 Loving mother and mother in law of Mary and Nick, Philip and Melanie, Lyn and Brenden. Cherished Nan of Angus, Stuart, Bridget, Katie, Denni and Jasmine. The family of Vonda Reid would like to invite cherished friends to attend a casual gathering to remember her life - Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.30pm at Cosgrove Park Bowls Club, 25 Waveney Street South Launceston. To support Vonda's wishes, a donation to 'Tasmanian Land Conservancy' may be made at the gathering, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019