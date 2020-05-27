|
|
FORWARD (nee Curtis) Vina Marion Devoted wife of Alan (dec). Cherished mother & mother in law of Cliff & Sue; Kathy & Rob Henry; Mick & Lyn; Wilson & Jane. Adored grandmother of Natalie, Nicholas, Jamie-Lee; Tim (dec), Mike & Anna; Jessica, Susan, Hannah, Matt; & Eden. Great grandmother of Saskia & Amalia, James & Elka. Daughter of the late Newton & Ellen Curtis. Youngest sister of Nance, Jack, Elvie, Max, Freda, Noel (all dec), & Joan.
Sister-in-law of Barbara & Ian Murfett, Anne & Peter Williams, & Roger (dec).
Loyal & treasured friend to many.
Private burial
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020