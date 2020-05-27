Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Vina FORWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vina Marion FORWARD


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Vina Marion FORWARD Notice
FORWARD (nee Curtis) Vina Marion Devoted wife of Alan (dec). Cherished mother & mother in law of Cliff & Sue; Kathy & Rob Henry; Mick & Lyn; Wilson & Jane. Adored grandmother of Natalie, Nicholas, Jamie-Lee; Tim (dec), Mike & Anna; Jessica, Susan, Hannah, Matt; & Eden. Great grandmother of Saskia & Amalia, James & Elka. Daughter of the late Newton & Ellen Curtis. Youngest sister of Nance, Jack, Elvie, Max, Freda, Noel (all dec), & Joan.

Sister-in-law of Barbara & Ian Murfett, Anne & Peter Williams, & Roger (dec).

Loyal & treasured friend to many.

Private burial



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -