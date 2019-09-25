|
|
WATKINS Victor Thomas 27.02.1928-19.09.2019 Loved husband of Beverley (dec) for 65 years. Son of the late Thomas and Pearl Watkins, brother of Mervyn (dec), Guy (dec) and Shirley. Brother-in-law of Harold (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Donna (W.A.), Anne and Greg. Devoted and loving pop to Kathryn and Paul (W.A.), Katie and David, and loving great-pop of Stella (W.A.). Sincere thanks to Dr. Arjun Von Caemmerer and the staff at Mary Ogilvy Home. I am proud to call you my Dad. An amazing role model, a quick wit - Mum was always laughing. A true gentleman with so much love for family. I will miss seeing you every day, I so looked forward to our daily conversation. Your loving daughter Anne. Adored and will be greatly missed by Greg, Katie and Ger and David. Private Funeral by request.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 25, 2019