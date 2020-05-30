|
Haigh Veronica Therese 25.06.42 - 25.05.20 Loving wife of Les Haigh. Loving Mother of Andrew, Ruth and Christian. Loving Grandmother of Scott and Nicole. Sister of Beverley, Meg (dec), Barbara (dec), Geoffery (dec). Sadly Missed. An Angel in Heaven. Private Cremation. A funeral service for Veronica will be live streamed on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. A link to this service can be found at lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au/upcoming-funerals
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020