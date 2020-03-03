|
PETERS Vera Pauline 15.08.1925-29.02.2020
Beloved wife of Tom (deceased).
The devoted and much loved Mother, Mother-in-law and friend of Judith and Kelly, Elizabeth and Carey, David and Trish, Jennine and Jeffrey and Andrew and Kathryn. Special Foster Mum to John Bosworth 'Bozzie'.
Adoring and cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Youngest child of Alfred and Ella Goss and sister and sister-in-law to Joan and Geoff Hall, Charles and Jean, Jack and Phyllis, Peggy and Arthur Puli and Colin and Marna. Sister-in-law to Mollie and Ray Ranson (all deceased).
'Home Safe'
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020