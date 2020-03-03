Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Winnaleah Memorial Hall
Main Street
Winnaleah
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Pauline PETERS

Add a Memory
Vera Pauline PETERS Notice
PETERS Vera Pauline 15.08.1925-29.02.2020



Beloved wife of Tom (deceased).



The devoted and much loved Mother, Mother-in-law and friend of Judith and Kelly, Elizabeth and Carey, David and Trish, Jennine and Jeffrey and Andrew and Kathryn. Special Foster Mum to John Bosworth 'Bozzie'.



Adoring and cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Youngest child of Alfred and Ella Goss and sister and sister-in-law to Joan and Geoff Hall, Charles and Jean, Jack and Phyllis, Peggy and Arthur Puli and Colin and Marna. Sister-in-law to Mollie and Ray Ranson (all deceased).



'Home Safe'
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -