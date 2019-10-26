|
|
PICKETT (nee Yaxley) Vera Edith 1933 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at Regis Norwood.
Dearly loved wife of Bervan (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Graeme and Louise and Trevor and Mary.
Grandmother of Martin and Bec and Emily and Ben. Great grandmother of Macy, Asta, Arlo, Raegen, Abi and Hamish.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Harold and Annie Yaxley and loved sister of Maisie (dec), Betty (dec), Laurie, Geoff (dec), Winnie (dec) and Val (dec).
Loved and respected by all who knew her.
Privately cremated on 25 October 2019.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019