DELL Vaughn Edward 27.04.1981 - 19.05.2020
Adored husband and best friend of Linda (Morice) and father of Esme and Clementine. Suddenly taken from us at home. Our heart aches as we try to imagine our life without you. You were our everything. Forever in our memories. Until we meet again.
Much loved youngest son of Phillip (dec) and Lynette Dell. Our gorgeous son - taken from us way too soon. You've always been there for me (often with a lecture!) and your beautiful, big hugs which I will miss so much. While my heart is breaking, I know you are with your Dad. Love you always.
I have always been so proud to say that you are my brother - you were just so damn talented. Precious memories of all the times we spent together and the love of music that we shared will be a comfort to me forever. I will look after your gorgeous girls for you. Love you my big (little) bruv. Cilla, Jim, Archie, Nina and Hazel xo
Even though you were my younger brother, I always looked up to you and admired your achievements. Although I was envious at times, I was your number one fan. Words cannot express the pain and heartache we are currently experiencing. We will miss you terribly. Until we meet again, goodbye my little brother. Love Richard, Haley, Ashlea, Austin, Oliver, Lylah and Arielle.
Loved and respected son in-law of Ian and Jocelyn Morice, brother in-law to Carolyn and Brian Smith, uncle to Ebony. Brother in-law of Paulette (dec). Vaughn will be forever remembered as a loving and caring part of the Morice family, a dedicated Dad to Esme and Clementine and true friend and husband to Linda. 'A time to plant and a time to harvest'. Eccl. Ch 3:2
RIP Vaughn.
Vaughn, I'll miss drinking your good Pinots......especially the freebies. Colin
Private service to be held Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 2:30pm.
The family extends an invitation to join with us in celebrating Vaughn's life via LiveStream. The link will be at finneyfunerals.com.au/funerals.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2020