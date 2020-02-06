|
KOTTARAS Vasilios (Bill) Born August 28, 1930 in Anoiga, Sparti, Greece. Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Son of the late Elias and Vasiliki. Brother of Polizeus, George, Ellenie (all dec.), and Christos. Loving and adored husband for 56 years to Lily. Loving and cherished father to Christos, Elias, and daughter in law of Caroline. Loving grandfather of his adored grandchildren Isaac and Eloise.
May he rest in peace, we will remember you forever and ever.
In loving memory of my dearest husband, our dad and grandfather. You were the very best. You were our rock and our anchor, always there for us no matter what. We will miss you and never will we stop thinking about you every single day. Goodbye my darling man, we love you. Your loving wife Lily, sons Christos and Elias, daughter in law Caroline, and grandchildren Isaac and Eloise.
The olive trees look good.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2020