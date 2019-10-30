Home
BOTTLE (nee STELLMAKER) Valma Winifred Passed away after a courageous battle, at the NW Private Hospital, Burnie, on Monday, October 28, 2019. Loved wife of Donald (dec). Loving daughter of the late Winifred and Reuben Stellmaker. Loved sister of Patsy and Doug (dec) Cooper, Nancy and Des von Stieglitz, Wilfred (dec) and Cynthia and Barry Squibb, and Janice and John Munroe. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Forever loved. Private Cremation. A special thanks to Dr Mbeza and the medical staff at the NWPH, for your wonderful care of Val, and to us, her family. A gathering for Val's family and friends will be held at the Rhododendron Gardens, Breffny Rd, Burnie, on FRIDAY, November 1, 2019, at 10.30am.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019
