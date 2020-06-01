|
SMITH Valma 'Lexie' 24.6.1930 - 29.5.2020 Devoted wife of Lionel "George" Smith. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Cheryl Devine, David and Margaret (dec) Devine, Stephen and Diane Devine, Robert and Lynda Devine. Loving stepmother and mother-in-law of Janice and Ray (dec) Walters, David and Diane Smith, Linda and Lance Peterson, and Shirley Anne (dec). Loved nan and 'old nan' to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving daughter of George and Elsie McCarthy (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Neil and Sheila McCarthy (both dec), Bid (dec), Winifred and Percy Hume (both dec). Most loved and cherished companion of her "Missy" Rest peacefully. A life lived to the fullest. Loved and respected by all who knew her. Will be greatly missed but remembered always. Many thanks to Toosey Aged Care facility for their most generous love and care. Private funeral to be held on Friday, June 5, 2020; commencing at 11:30am. For live streaming link go to www.lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au/ upcoming-funerals.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2020