Valencia Selina (W.R.N.S) CAUNCE


1926 - 2019
Valencia Selina (W.R.N.S) CAUNCE Notice
CAUNCE Valencia Selina (W.R.N.S) Passed away Monday, 14th October 2019, in her 94th year, after a long illness fought with great bravery and dignity. Much-loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Ian Kershaw, David and Linda Caunce, Linda and Danny Redman. Devoted Nana of Susan and Tim; Scott and Emma; Mitch and Andy. Great grandmother of Lochie, Jonte, Deacon, Hannah, and Ben.

Privately cremated at her request.

We will never forget you. Free at last to skip down a country lane and climb a mountain.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019
