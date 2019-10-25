Home
BUSSEY Valarie Passed away on October 17, 2019.

Daughter of the late John & Elvie Bussey of Quamby Brook.

Loved sister of Claude, Gladys, Arthur, Lilian, Cedric, Ray, Keith, Iris, Beverley & Lindsay (all dec.). She is survived by sister Mona & sister-in-law Nancy.

She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Valarie was devoted to her nieces & nephews & their families, who will treasure their memories of her.

Privately interred at Valarie's request.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2019
