|
|
COLEMAN Trevor John Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine District Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Loved and loving husband of Sue. Loved and adored dad and father-in-law of Sharon and John, and Michael and Kylie. Loved pop of Stephen, Ryan, Matthew, Enya, Thomas and William.
In our hearts you
will stay, loved
and remembered
every day.
Loved and respected brother-in-law of Elaine and Roxley (dec.) Williams. Loved uncle of Robert, and Ann and Simon Coffey, and their families.
Sadly missed.
Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 16, 2019