More Obituaries for Trevor COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor John COLEMAN

Trevor John COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN Trevor John Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine District Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Loved and loving husband of Sue. Loved and adored dad and father-in-law of Sharon and John, and Michael and Kylie. Loved pop of Stephen, Ryan, Matthew, Enya, Thomas and William.

In our hearts you

will stay, loved

and remembered

every day.



Loved and respected brother-in-law of Elaine and Roxley (dec.) Williams. Loved uncle of Robert, and Ann and Simon Coffey, and their families.

Sadly missed.



Private funeral.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 16, 2019
