Keefe
Tracey Maree
12/01/1972-06/12/2000
19 years today but it still feels like yesterday, time has not healed us Tracey, our tear drops still fall for you.
When we think of you and that is everyday, we miss your laugh and smile. We have you everywhere we look, but the most important place is in our hearts.
You are that beautiful angel in heaven, you where that special person to us all, You are and always will be one of a kind.
Love Last forever.
Lots of love Mum, Dad, Troy, Nephew Ashley, Niece Rorey. xoxox
It was time for you to spread your wings,
You were an angel in the shape of my mum
and when God took you back he said Hallelujah
You're home. Xox Love Cloe.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 6, 2019