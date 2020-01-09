|
SMITH Tony Club Members and partners were greatly shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of club founding and Life Member of our very tight knit club, our secretary Tony Smith "Smithy" as he was known to all who met him. To his devoted wife of 46 years, Lynn and their children Troy, Sean and Nikki, we as a club extend our heartfelt thoughts at this devastating time for your family and friends. We also thank you for allowing us into your hearts and home as part of your family. Tony you never be forgotten as we will be with you on your last ride to the eternal highway. President Webby and members of the VV and VMC Tas Chapter.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 9, 2020