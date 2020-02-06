Home
Tony MONTAUBAN


1945 - 2020
Tony MONTAUBAN Notice
MONTAUBAN Tony 20.9.1945 - 4.2.2020

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Loved and adored Dad (Tone) of Marc, Clare, and Andrew. Loving father-in-law of Georgina, Pino, and Shelley. Loved and respected stepfather of Narelle Montauban, Dayle and Katie O'Neill, and their families. The very best Opa of 13 grandchildren; Alex, Olivia, Thomas, Will, Oscar, Isabelle, Matilda, Ella, Jack, Xavier, Paige, Finn, and Eva.

A true gentleman who kept us laughing until the end.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2020
