MONTAUBAN Tony 20.9.1945 - 4.2.2020
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Loved and adored Dad (Tone) of Marc, Clare, and Andrew. Loving father-in-law of Georgina, Pino, and Shelley. Loved and respected stepfather of Narelle Montauban, Dayle and Katie O'Neill, and their families. The very best Opa of 13 grandchildren; Alex, Olivia, Thomas, Will, Oscar, Isabelle, Matilda, Ella, Jack, Xavier, Paige, Finn, and Eva.
A true gentleman who kept us laughing until the end.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 6, 2020