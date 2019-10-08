|
|
APPS Tony Berchur 22nd September 2019. Late of St Helens, Tasmania formerly of Yarra, NSW. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katie and Tim, Shane and Clair and Eric and Hayley. Loved granddad of Tristan, Aiden, Kayla, Dominic, Summer, Lakyn, Milla and Arlo. Treasured son of Lillian and Austin (dec.). Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 65 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Tony's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 11.00am on Monday 14th October 2019 at Parkesbourne Cemetery, Church Hall Road, Parkesbourne, NSW. R.J. SIDNEY CRAIG, Est. 1837. F.D.A. - A.F.D.A. 298 Sloane Street, Goulburn NSW 2580 Tel. (02) 48212122
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2019