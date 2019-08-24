|
|
GRAHAM
Timothy
22.08.1954 - 20.08.2019
Tim passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. The much-loved son of Joan (Winnie) and George (dec), loving husband of Liz, father of Isobel and Scott, stepfather of Hannah. Much-loved Grandad to Millie and Ava. Brother to George, Sissy, Jimmy, Terry, Peter, Brian and Linda and their partners.
Tim's love, generosity and great sense of humour touched many and will always be remembered. Taken too soon.
Many thanks to those who tried so hard to keep him with us. Private service at his request.
Mary Eleanor Funeral Services
Tamika Kulla
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019