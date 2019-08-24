Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Tim" Graham


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Timothy "Tim" Graham Notice
GRAHAM

Timothy

22.08.1954 - 20.08.2019

Tim passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. The much-loved son of Joan (Winnie) and George (dec), loving husband of Liz, father of Isobel and Scott, stepfather of Hannah. Much-loved Grandad to Millie and Ava. Brother to George, Sissy, Jimmy, Terry, Peter, Brian and Linda and their partners.

Tim's love, generosity and great sense of humour touched many and will always be remembered. Taken too soon. 

Many thanks to those who tried so hard to keep him with us.  Private service at his request.

Mary Eleanor Funeral Services

Tamika Kulla
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.