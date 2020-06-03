|
HENNESSY Thomas William (Tom) 30.1.1930 - 2.6.2020 Passed away peacefully in Hobart on 2nd June 2020, in his 91st year. Loved husband of Shirley for 63 years. Son of the late James and Beatrice (formerly of Quamby Brook) and a long-time Deloraine resident. Loved brother of John, James, Mary (Wakefield), Margaret (Woodhouse) (all dec.), and Patrick. Loving father of Darryl and Garry, and father-in-law of Colleen and Ellen. Special grandfather and grandfather-in-law to Andrew and Kate, Rachel and Ed, Rebecca and Ben, Justin, Alyce and Chelsea, and great-grandfather of Evie and Violet. A wonderful, hard-working family man. Sadly missed, always remembered. Private Funeral.
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2020