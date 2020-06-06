|
Talbot Thomas Geoffrey 'Tom' 3.7.1930 - 4.6.2020 Passed away unexpectedly at the LGH. Loved husband of Judith (dec). Loving Dad and father-in-law of Bridget; John and Sallie; and Simon. Devoted Pop and 'Poppy Tom' of Brendan, and Marc; Emma and Sven, Astrid, and Louis, Mitchell and Isabel; Ben, Jake, and Emily. Son of Thomas and Amy (both dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Myra (both dec); Mollie and Tom (dec) Sharpe; Jack and Shirley; Shirley and Trevis Davy (both dec); Margaret and Eric (dec) West and their families. Loved brother-in-law of June Hadrill; John (dec) and Beth Shackcloth and their families. Thank you everyone who blessed Tom's life with their friendship including all those in the wool and sheep industry that he loved. 'A life well lived' A private family funeral to be held on Thursday 11.6.2020 commencing at 11:30 am, the service will be live streamed link available at https:/www.lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au A further celebration of Tom's remarkable life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020