Home
Services
Pinegrove Funerals
163 Steele Street
Devonport, Tasmania 7310
(03) 6423 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Anderson JONES


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas Anderson JONES Notice
JONES Thomas Anderson 4/11/1928 - 27/8/2019

Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Zillah. Much loved dad of Mark, and Stephen. Loved father-in-law of Robyn. Adored pop of Andrew and Nicholas and their partners, Justine and Ashlee. Adoring and adored Poppy Tom of Lewis, Edith and Olive.

Your love and support has been a wonderful gift in all our lives. We will miss you dearly but treasure your memory forever.



'Too Much Love - Forty Ton'



Loved and loving son of the late Leatha and Robert Jones. Loved and loving brother and brother-in-law of Rita and Cyril, Doris and Harold, Bob and Dot, Val and Henry, Ted and Loyce, and Rex and Kay (all dec.). All Together Again. Loved son-in-law of Ruth Butler, and brother in-law of Pauline and Jack (both dec.), Kevin (dec.) and Win . Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.