More Obituaries for Thelma SMITH
Thelma SMITH


1925 - 2020
SMITH Thelma On the 19th May 2020, we lost our beautiful mother and Nan. Wife of Albert (dec.). Loved and loving mother of Lorraine, Lynette, Barbara, and Derrick. Respected mother-in-law of Lionel, Malcolm and friend of James. Devoted Nan of Belinda and Warwick, fondly remembered by Gene and Kate. Special thanks to the LGH Ward 4D and the Emergency Department for all their kindness and compassion.



Many memories we hold dear.



Our hearts are with you as you peacefully sleep.



Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2020
