More Obituaries for Thelma PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma May PHILLIPS


1928 - 2019
Thelma May PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS Thelma May "Thel" 11.7.1928 - 13.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at the NESM Hospital, Scottsdale. Loved wife of Fred (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Lynne; Steve (dec) and Dorrie; Leonie (Liz) and Doug; Diane and Bill. Adored Nan of Alison and John; Jason and Tania, Katreena and Char; Elizabeth and Sam, Emma and Damian, Jade; Grace, and Molly. Great Nan Thel of Holly, Riley; Bianca, Emily; Hamish, Isaac, Casey; Will, Tom; Isaac, and Sophie. Beautiful friend of Aud. You made us laugh to the end. Loved and loving sister and sister-in-law of Jean and Ian (dec) Adams; Denis and Sue Alexander. Loved and loving aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed. Thanks for the good times. XX
Published in The Examiner from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
