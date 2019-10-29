Home
1955 - 2019
Terrie Maree DOULIS
DOULIS Terrie Maree 3.10.1955-26.10.2019



Beloved Granddaughter to Phoebe and Bob (both dec). Daughter of Don and Marie (both dec). A loving mother to Stephen, Danielle and Andrew, and a cherished grandmother (Nannie) to Ashley.



Once married to Luke Doulis, the two remained good friends long after their separation. This was no more evident than witnessing the care Luke provided Terrie through her illness. We will be forever grateful for this.



Everything that has the nature to arise, will pass away......
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019
