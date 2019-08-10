|
|
johns
Terrence Cyril (Tec)
Born in Scottsdale 8th July 1935, passed away in Launceston 8th August 2019 aged 84.
Son of Bella and George Johns (both dec.).
Loved brother and brother in law of Dorothy and Richard (dec.) Parker, Thelma and Ken Billson (both dec.), Marjorie and Ian (dec.) Butler, Noelene Bennett (dec.), Peter and Anne, Helen and Alan (dec.) Jones, Pat and Barry (dec.) Goss.
Loved Uncle Terry of all his nieces, nephews, and families.
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019