Thompson Terence John 09.03.1937 - 31.05.2020 Dearly loved husband of Patricia; adored father of Susan, John and Ann; father-in-law of Eric and dearly loved grandfather of Liam, Isaac, Abby, Julien and Chantel. Son of Eric and Myra Thompson, late of Ringarooma and Legerwood, brother and brother-in-law of Len (dec.) and Jill, Geoff and Miriam. Passed peacefully away at LGH. Sincere thanks to doctors and nursing staff for wonderful care and attention. Private funeral
Published in The Examiner on June 2, 2020