HEAZLEWOOD Terence John (Terry) Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mr Terence John (Terry) Heazlewood at the Carr Villa Memorial Park Chapel, Quarantine Road, Kings Meadows on Wednesday 5th June 2019 commencing at 1pm. The interment will follow in the Carr Villa Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019
