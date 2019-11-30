|
|
SENIOR (nee Bushby) Sylvia Joan 14.7.1925 - 27.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Regis Norwood.
Loved and loving wife of Keith George (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie and Peter, Glenice and Tony, Kim, Tracey and Scott. Loving nan of her 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Loving daughter of Charles and Jane Bushby (both dec). Loving sister of Jeffrey, May, Avis, Charles, Roy, Eva, Nancy, Betty, June (all dec) and Bob.
Special thanks to Presbyterian Care and Regis Norwood for their love and care of mum.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 30, 2019