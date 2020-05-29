|
|
GRIFFITHS Sydney Alexander 7.12.1931 - 27.5.2020
Great grandson of Captain John Griffiths, boatbulider of Devonport and Port Sorell.
Dearly loved son of Sydney and Thelma Griffiths (George Town). Brother of his twin Edwin, also Vi, Thelma, Linda, Betty, Jessie and Robin (all dec.). The last in a long line. Cheeky and adored uncle of all his nieces, nephews and their families.
Father of Vaneta (dec.), Nerrilee and Tareena. Grandfather of Emilie, Carly, Bradley, Alex and Jack. Great grandfather and Poppy Syd to his great grandchildren. Friend to many. Loved by all.
Fair winds and calm seas Syd.
Syd will be privately cremated and a memorial service will follow at George Town post Covid restrictions.
Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2020