Home
Services
Vincent Funeral Services
113 Bass Highway. Parklands
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6431 9911
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Alexander GRIFFITHS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sydney Alexander GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS Sydney Alexander 7.12.1931 - 27.5.2020

Great grandson of Captain John Griffiths, boatbulider of Devonport and Port Sorell.

Dearly loved son of Sydney and Thelma Griffiths (George Town). Brother of his twin Edwin, also Vi, Thelma, Linda, Betty, Jessie and Robin (all dec.). The last in a long line. Cheeky and adored uncle of all his nieces, nephews and their families.

Father of Vaneta (dec.), Nerrilee and Tareena. Grandfather of Emilie, Carly, Bradley, Alex and Jack. Great grandfather and Poppy Syd to his great grandchildren. Friend to many. Loved by all.

Fair winds and calm seas Syd.



Syd will be privately cremated and a memorial service will follow at George Town post Covid restrictions.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -