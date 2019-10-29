Home
Parkside Funerals
254 East Cam Road, Burnie
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6433 4010
Susan Beverley JOHNSTON


1968 - 2019
JOHNSTON Susan Beverley 8.11.1968 - 25.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at the NWRH, Burnie. Loved and loving wife of Ray. Loving mother of Candace, Brandon, and Nikita. Loved daughter of Brian and Beverley Dick. Loved sister of Barry and Jenny, Wayne, Debbie and Mick, Leslie and Ros, and Lyn. Loved daughter-in-law of John and Judy Johnston, loved sister-in-law of Mark and Jodie, Linton and Janine, and Teague Murphy. Dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. No more pain. Private funeral at the family's request.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019
