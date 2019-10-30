|
|
STREETS Steven George 4.6.1986 - 27.10.2019
Passed away suddenly on Sunday. Loved son of Kathleen, John (dec.) and loving step-son of Jodi. Loving and adored partner of Hayleigh. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Milton and Allison, Brian and Kelly, Winnie and Jason, and Mitchell and Jenny. Adored Uncle of Brittney, Lealah, Taleesha, Taya, Riley, Jakob, Leia, and Stevie. Adored Nephew of Uncle. Loved by all his mates.
Sweet memories of those happy days when we were all together.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019