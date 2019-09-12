|
|
TURNER Steve Alan 27/06/1974 - 07/09/2019 Passed peacefully away in Adelaide, his long struggle now over. Your great humour and generous spirit will be your legacy. Your short life was one of kindness, generosity, and love for all who were part of your life. Precious eldest son of Chris Morrison - Ray Marsh (TAS). Will miss you forever. Best friend, great mate, and hero to his Dad, Alan Turner (SA). Beloved Dad to his gorgeous son Oliver. Adored and admired brother to Jason and Karen (SA), Adam and Tahlia (TAS). Loving uncle to Milo and Jessica. Loved nephew and cousin of families in Tasmania, NSW, Queensland and South Australia. Steve's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all who helped ease his struggle of the past two and a half years. Rest peacefully our dearest Steve, you will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Steve funeral will be held in Adelaide, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date for Tassie friends and family, details of which will be announced in the Examiner Newspaper, Launceston, Tasmania. ADELAIDE HILLS FUNERALS Kleemann Family Mount Barker, Lobethal, Strathalbyn 08 8398 2244
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 12, 2019