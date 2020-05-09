Home
Stephen Robert OLIVER


1948 - 2020
Stephen Robert OLIVER Notice
OLIVER Stephen Robert 25.7.1948-2.5.2020



Passed away peacefully at the LGH on Saturday, 2nd May 2020.



Dearly loved husband of Joyce (dec), loved stepfather of Pauline and loving Pop of Sean and Declan.



Loved son of the late Robert (Bob) and Helen (Nell) Oliver, loved and respected brother and brother in law of Barry and Pauline, and much loved brother of Jan Williams and Kaye Grueber (dec).



Respected Uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



Sincere thanks to the nurses at the LGH for their compassionate care and support for Steve.



Privately cremated on Thursday, 7th May 2020.



Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020
