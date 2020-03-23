|
HAZELL Stephen Ellis 29.12.1947 - 21.3.2020 Son of Phyl and Jim (both dec). Loving brother of Christine, Helen, Tony (dec) and Leigh. Loved and loving father of Sam, Emma and Alan. Father-in- law of Kayoko. Grandfather to Ashley. Uncle of Tim, Ann, Claire and Lynne. Loved brother of Leigh and Jane. Loving uncle of Kellie, Matthew and Nicholas, and their families. RIP Fly Free Privately Cremated Memorial Service to be advised by family at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2020