Stella Amy (KEEFE) LEONARD

Stella Amy (KEEFE) LEONARD Notice
LEONARD (nee Keefe) Stella Amy Of Cressy and Summerhill. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sandhill Japara Nursing Home on 26th April 2020 in her 89th year. Loved daughter of Arthur and Amy Keefe. Sister of Selwyn Keefe and Joan Kelty (all dec). Dearly loved wife of Cecil (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beth, Wendy and Gary, Les (dec), Jim and Kim. Cherished 'Ganny' of Catriona, Geordie, Karen, Robert, Jon, Stacey, Lisa, Kaytlenn and partners. Great Ganny of her 15 great grandchildren. 'Always in our hearts' Memorial Service to be advised. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020
