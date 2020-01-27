Home
Stanley Raymond ADKINS

Stanley Raymond ADKINS Notice
ADKINS Stanley Raymond TX16655 12/40th AIF

13.3.1924 - 25.1.2020

Passed away peacefully at Tandara Lodge, Sheffield. Dearly loved husband of Berna (dec.). Loving father and father-in-law of Robert (dec.), and Noelle and Ken Geeves (Shearwater). Special pop of Steven, Melissa Pfeffer, and Aiden. Proud Old Pa of Ewan, Nate, and Cleo. Good friend of Lance.

You will be sadly

missed. Reunited with

Berna and Robert.

Rest in peace.

Our Australian

of the Year.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020
