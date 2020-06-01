|
|
MORSE Shirley Dawn 11.2.1939-30.5.2020.
Passed away peacefully. Loving wife of Wayne Arnold Morse (dec.). Treasured mother of David and Ross Murphy and grandmother and great grandmother to many. Shirley was raised in Launceston and spent much of her adult life in Moree (NSW) and Coolum (QLD), returning to Burnie in her later years.
Second eldest daughter of the late Ern and Bess Matthews. Dear sister of Pat and Graeme (dec.) Harris, Ken and Margaret (both dec.), Kay Cameron, Sharyn and Bob McFarlane (both dec.), Rodney and Vicki. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace
Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2020