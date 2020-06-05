Home
Sheila May WRIGHT


1927 - 2020
Sheila May WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT (Baker) Sheila May June 20, 1927 -

June 1, 2020

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at the LGH. Loved and loving wife of Neville. Mother, mother-in-law and stepmother of Gail (dec.) and Rick Gale, Brett and Suzanne Longden and Darryl Wright. Devoted grandmother and great grand mother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Thank you to the staff and nurses at Regis Norwood and AMU at the LGH for their care and support.

Privately Cremated.



Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2020
